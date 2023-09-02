BLOOMINGTON, Indiana (WCMH) — No. 3 Ohio State begins its 2023 season on the road against Indiana as the Kyle McCord era begins for the Buckeyes.

OSU has not lost a season opener since 1999 and the Buckeyes have won 27 games in a row against the Hoosiers, the most consecutive wins against one team in the entire country.

Updates throughout the game will be posted here.

1st Quarter

Ohio State forces a three and out on the first drive of the game. McCord and the Buckeyes drive 80 yards on 11 plays capped off by a seven-yard touchdown from Miyan Williams. McCord converted on 4th and 2 to keep the drive alive on a 10-yard pass to tight end Gee Scott.