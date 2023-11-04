PISCATAWAY, N.J. (WCMH) — The No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes are looking to improve to 9-0 and keep its top playoff ranking spot as they face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in New Jersey.

The Scarlet Knights enter the game with an unbeaten record at its home SHI Stadium with a 6-2 record overall. It’s the first time since 2014 Rutgers is bowl eligible.

Since Rutgers joined the Big Ten almost a decade ago, they have never beaten Ohio State. The Buckeyes have won each game vs. Rutgers by over three touchdowns while scoring at least 49 points.

OSU will be missing two key defensive backs as cornerback Denzel Burke and safety Lathan Ransom are out. Receiver Emeka Egbuka was not listed on the injury report and returned after missing the last three games.

3rd Quarter 15:00 Ohio State 7 Rutgers 9

3rd Quarter

1st Quarter

Buckeyes punt on opening drive: Ohio State went three-and-out to begin the game as the Rutgers defense held the Buckeyes to just seven yards on the drive.

Rutgers also goes three-and-out to start: Starting on their own 30-yard-line, Rutgers gained six yards on a Kyle Monangai rush on 3rd and 11. On the ensuing punt, the snap was low which caused punter Flynn Appleby to rush his kick as OSU approached for a block. OSU started the next drive on their own 46.

OSU’s Gee Scott Jr. scores first TD: TreVeyon Henderson was dominant on the short-field drive and took advantage of great blocking, running for 26 yards. Egbuka got his first catch in nearly a month on a crossing route before tight end Gee Scott Jr. caught Kyle McCord’s throw in coverage for a 14-yard touchdown. Scott fought the corner for his 2nd career TD. Ohio State 7, Rutgers 0

Rutgers can’t get first down again: Ohio State’s defense stayed strong for Rutgers’ second drive as the Scarlet Knights gained seven yards on three plays.

Sack on McCord stifles Buckeyes momentum: After gaining 24 yards on the first four plays of the drive, Rutgers’ Mohamed Toure got to McCord for a sack that sent OSU back nine yards. The Buckeyes punted as McCord continued his perfect start passing, ending the drive 9/9 for 55 yards.

Scarlet Knights still can’t get going: Despite a third straight drive of three plays, Rutgers did gain eight yards on the drive to improve from seven on the second drive and six from the first drive.

2nd Quarter

Buckeyes punt after 4th down conversion: Rutgers blitzed on a 3rd and 7 but McCord kept calm and found Egbuka, who missed the first down by a yard. Henderson on 4th and 1 helicoptered right on the first down marker and got it by the nose of the football. OSU then could not keep the drive going as McCord threw his first two incompletions, leading to a third Buckeyes punt.

Trick 4th down play leads to Rutgers FG: Rutgers got their maiden first down of the game as quarterback Gavin Wimsatt ran for 14 yards. After not converting a 3rd down, Rutgers ran a “fumblerooski”-esque trick play on 4th and 1 as Wimsatt received the snap, put the ball under his legs to give to Monangai, who ran for 45 yards. Kicker Jai Patel kicked a field goal from 22 yards out for the first score for the home team. Rutgers 3, Ohio State 7

OSU fails on punt run play: After a three-and-out that included a dropped pass by Scott Jr., the Buckeyes pulled out a surprise play of its own. Punter Jesse Mirco was set to punt but ran instead and could not convert, giving Rutgers a short-field on the next drive.

Rutgers cuts deficit to one-point: The Scarlet Knights took advantage of the botched OSU punt and looked prime to take the lead. OSU’s defense then had a goal-line stand to force a 21-yard field goal by Patel. Rutgers 6, Ohio State 7

McCord picked off: Kyle McCord threw his fourth interception of the season with less than two minutes in the quarter, putting Rutgers in OSU territory to end the half.

Third Rutgers field goal gives them lead at half: A phenomenal second quarter for Rutgers ended with a third field goal from Patel from less than 25 yards. Stunningly, the Scarlet Knights ended the first half ahead of the top-ranked Buckeyes. Rutgers 9, Ohio State 7

Halftime stats

Passing: (OSU) Kyle McCord (12/16, 80 yards, TD, INT) – (RUT) Gavin Wimsatt (4/12, 42 yards)

Rushing: (OSU) TreVeyon Henderson (11 carries, 51 yards) – (RUT) Kyle Monangai (12 carries, 93 yards)

Receiving: (OSU) Gee Scott Jr. (2 catches, 23 yards, TD) – (RUT) Christian Dremel (2 catches, 16 yards)

Total Yards: Ohio State (128) – Rutgers (170)

Turnovers: Ohio State (1) – Rutgers (0)

3rd down efficiency: Ohio State (0/5) – Rutgers (1/7)