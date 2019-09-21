Watch: TBDBITL pregame Skull Session

Live Now
Buckeyes
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Marching Band is holding its Skull Session before the game against Miami.

Skull Session starts at 1:10 p.m. inside St. John Arena. Saturday’s event also features the Miami University Marching Band and the West Geauga High School Marching Band.

Full schedule:

  • 1:05 p.m. – Band marches from Ohio Stadium to St. John Arena
  • 1:05 p.m. – Fans form high-five tunnel for players between Blackwell Inn and St. John Arena
  • 1:10 p.m. – Skull Session begins inside St. John Arena
  • 2:45 p.m. – March from St. John Arena to Ohio Stadium
  • 3:18 p.m. – Ramp entrance, double Script Ohio
  • Halftime – TBDBITL ‘Modern Movie Musicals’ show

