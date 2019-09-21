Watch: TBDBITL pregame Skull Session

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Marching Band is holding its Skull Session before the game against Miami.

LIVE: The Ohio State University Marching Band performs for fans in its pregame Skull Session. https://nbc4i.co/31BWDnz Posted by NBC4 on Saturday, September 21, 2019

Skull Session starts at 1:10 p.m. inside St. John Arena. Saturday’s event also features the Miami University Marching Band and the West Geauga High School Marching Band.

Full schedule: