Watch: TBDBITL pregame Skull Session

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Marching Band is holding its Skull Session before the game against Miami.
Skull Session starts at 1:10 p.m. inside St. John Arena. Saturday’s event also features the Miami University Marching Band and the West Geauga High School Marching Band.
Full schedule:
- 1:05 p.m. – Band marches from Ohio Stadium to St. John Arena
- 1:05 p.m. – Fans form high-five tunnel for players between Blackwell Inn and St. John Arena
- 1:10 p.m. – Skull Session begins inside St. John Arena
- 2:45 p.m. – March from St. John Arena to Ohio Stadium
- 3:18 p.m. – Ramp entrance, double Script Ohio
- Halftime – TBDBITL ‘Modern Movie Musicals’ show