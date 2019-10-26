Live Now
OSU Marching Band performs in pregame Skull Session

LIVE: OSU Marching Band performs in pregame Skull Session

Buckeyes
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two hours and 20 minutes before Saturday’s game against Wisconsin, the Ohio State University Marching Band will perform for fans at Skull Session.

The pep rally concert begins at 9:40 a.m. at St. John Arena, near Ohio Stadium. It will conclude around 11:15 a.m. with the band’s march to the stadium.

TBDBITL’s ramp entrance takes place at 11:40 a.m., when they will perform the pregame show and a single Script Ohio. The ‘i’ will be dotted by Brett Wiemken.

At halftime, the band will perform its show titled ‘SpongeBob: The Great Buckeye Chase.’

Check back on nbc4i.com and the NBC4 news app to see the band’s entire halftime show.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools