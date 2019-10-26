LIVE: OSU Marching Band performs in pregame Skull Session

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two hours and 20 minutes before Saturday’s game against Wisconsin, the Ohio State University Marching Band will perform for fans at Skull Session.

The pep rally concert begins at 9:40 a.m. at St. John Arena, near Ohio Stadium. It will conclude around 11:15 a.m. with the band’s march to the stadium.

TBDBITL’s ramp entrance takes place at 11:40 a.m., when they will perform the pregame show and a single Script Ohio. The ‘i’ will be dotted by Brett Wiemken.

Three days until I finally get to live my dream. Been quite the journey trying to craft this dream into a reality #GoBucks https://t.co/4do5fE5drp — Brett Wiemken (@BrettWiemken) October 24, 2019

At halftime, the band will perform its show titled ‘SpongeBob: The Great Buckeye Chase.’

pic.twitter.com/6XwSbOQ0mV — The Ohio State University Marching Band (@TBDBITL) October 23, 2019

pic.twitter.com/hvfFCbwW5G — The Ohio State University Marching Band (@TBDBITL) October 24, 2019

bUt yOu'Re sPoiLiNg tHe sHoW pic.twitter.com/1vhiKttRRh — The Ohio State University Marching Band (@TBDBITL) October 24, 2019

