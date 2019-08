The Ohio State Marching Band will kickoff the first Skull Session of the season at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The concert/pep rally at St. John Arena will begin two hours before the Ohio State takes on the Florida Atlantic Owls, with thousands of fans in attendance.

Fans gather to greet the Buckeyes as they walk to the Skull Session! Posted by NBC4 on Saturday, August 31, 2019

The event is free, with seating on a first-come, first-served basis.