The Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott have agreed on a $90 million, six-year contract extension that will make the former Ohio State football star the NFL's highest-paid running back and end a holdout that lasted the entire preseason, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Wednesday.

The breakthrough was finalized the morning of the team's first full workout before Sunday's opener at home against the New York Giants. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been announced.