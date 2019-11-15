WATCH: Buckeyes huge favorites against Scarlet Knights Saturday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Buckeyes are on their way to New Jersey for Saturday’s game against Rutgers.

The 9-0, second-ranked Buckeyes will face the 2-7 Scarlet Knights at 3:30 p.m.

Oddsmakers have made Ohio State a 51-point favorite, which according to some bookmakers is the biggest in a Big Ten game.

Expect the Buckeyes to win big and to use a lot of players.

However, Ohio State star defensive end Chase Young will miss his second straight game. The nation’s leader in sacks will be held out of one more game as punishment for breaking NCAA rules by accepting a personal loan. He sat out last week’s win against Maryland.

The junior will return for the last two regular-season games with No. 9 Penn State and No. 14 Michigan. Young has 13½ sacks, 29 total tackles and five forced fumbles. With fellow starting defensive end Jonathan Cooper out with an injury, freshman Zach Harrison and sophomore Tyreke Smith will start for the Buckeyes.