COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 4 Ohio State is officially in East Lansing for Saturday's contest against Michigan State — a game that was up in the air throughout the week.

Ohio State cancelled its road game against Illinois last week after OSU deemed it had too many positive COVID-19 tests to play. Ohio State did not meet the Big Ten's threshold of positive cases to cancel the game but did so anyway out of an abundance of caution to program team members.