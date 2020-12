Ohio State will play Northwestern on Saturday for the Big Ten championship without, arguably, the Big Ten’s best receiver.

Chris Olave was listed as unavailable to play in a team status report released by OSU on Saturday morning. The report does not specify the reason a player will miss the game, be it injury, COVID-19 test results, suspension or illness. Olave has caught five touchdowns this season and 36 total passes. He’s second only to teammate Garrett Wilson in the Big Ten for average receiving yards per game (105).