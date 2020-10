STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania (WCMH) — No. 3 Ohio State is gearing up for its first, and arguably most important, road game of the 2020 season.

The Buckeyes and their upcoming opponent, No. 18 Penn State, are coming off very different week one games. OSU thrashed Nebraska 52-17 at the Horseshoe while the Nittany Lions were upset 36-35 in overtime by Indiana.