LIVE BLOG: No. 3 Ohio State leads No. 9 Indiana 7-0 in the first quarter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 2020 has been a year full of the unexpected and one of those unpredictable things is Ohio State's upcoming game against top 10 Indiana, a game that will likely decide which team plays in the Big Ten Championship on Dec. 19.

The Hoosiers are ranked 9th in the country and come into the game against OSU with a 4-0 record with wins over Penn State, Michigan, Rutgers and Michigan State.