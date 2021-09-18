Live Blog: #9 Ohio State tied with Tulsa 3-3 at the end of the 1st quarter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 9 Ohio State is hosting Tulsa at 3:30 and has extra motivation following last week’s loss to Oregon — the Buckeyes first regular season loss since Oct. 20, 2018.

The Buckeyes will play without starting defensive end Zach Harrison and center Harry Miller while linebacker Teradja Mitchell is a game-time decision.

Ohio State is forced to punt on its first drive. Tulsa drives 81 yards on 16 plays taking up more than six minutes but the Buckeyes hold the Golden Hurricane to a field goal. Tulsa leads 3-0 with 5:40 left in the first quarter.

Tulsa just went 81 yards on 16 plays over 6 and a half minutes on OSU's revamped defense. But they end up short of the endzone, settling for a 3-0 lead. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) September 18, 2021

Offensive lineman Thayer Munford goes down with an injury and is helped to the sideline where medical staff are tending to him.

Munford walking off slowly and getting some help from the trainers. Straight to the medical tent. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) September 18, 2021

Matt Jones comes in at left guard for the injured Munford. Ohio State’s drive stalls and the Buckeyes settle for a 43-yard field goal from Noah Ruggles. Buckeyes tied 3-3 with Tulsa after the first quarter.