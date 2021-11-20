COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 4 Ohio State will play its final home game of the season Saturday when the Buckeyes face No. 7 Michigan State at noon.

Both the Buckeyes and Spartans have one loss this season but Ohio State is riding an eight-game win streak and MSU coming off a win over Maryland after falling to Purdue two weeks ago.

TreVeyon Henderson is one touchdown shy of tying Maurice Clarett’s single-season freshman touchdown record (18) while senior Chris Olave is one touchdown shy of tying David Boston’s career touchdown reception record (34).

1st Quarter

C.J. Stroud hits Chris Olave for a 23-yard touchdown to put OSU up 7-0 over Michigan State.

The Buckeyes strike again. Stroud connects with Garrett Wilson for a 77-yard touchdown. 14-0 Buckeyes.

We've said it before, and we'll say it again:



This @OhioStateFB offense is scary-good. 😱 pic.twitter.com/vI5eu7S0qj — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 20, 2021

Stroud cannot be stopped. He throws his third touchdown of the game, another one to Olave, and the Buckeyes lead 21-0 with 2:31 left in the first quarter.

There it is. 🙌@chrisolave_ just broke David Boston's school receiving TD record (35) , and No. 4 @OhioStateFB is rolling. pic.twitter.com/9aIwYdxrBH — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 20, 2021

Ohio State forces a fumble and recovers near midfield.

2nd Quarter

Stroud throws a short touchdown to Julian Fleming, his first touchdown catch of the season. Buckeyes lead 28-0.

Miyan Williams runs in a short touchdown to put the Buckeyes up 35-0.

Stroud throws his fifth touchdown of the game on a 12-yard strike to Garrett Wilson. Buckeyes lead 42-0 with 7:01 left in the second quarter.