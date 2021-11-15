COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State coaching staff named 20 players, 14 on offense, five on defense and one on special teams, as champions for their efforts in Saturday’s 59-31 win over No. 19 Purdue.

The players of the game were safety Lathan Ransom, quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Garrett Wilson and Chris Booker (special teams).

Ransom, a sophomore from Tucson, Ariz., had six tackles and a team-high two pass breakups in addition to half a tackle for loss. He’s played in all 10 games this year and is currently sixth on the team with 31 tackles to go along with five pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Stroud and Wilson shared player of the game honors while powering an Ohio State offense that amassed 624 yards of total offense and scored touchdowns on eight of 10 possessions (excluding a kneel-down at the end of the game).

Wilson caught 10 passes for 126 yards with three touchdowns while adding a 51-yard TD run. Stroud went 31-of-38 passing for 361 yards while matching his career-high of five touchdown passes.

Senior WR Chris Booker was the Special Teams Player of the Game. He started all four special teams units and forced a fumble on a Purdue kickoff early in the second quarter that led to a Buckeye touchdown.

Ohio State hosts No. 7 Michigan State this Saturday at noon in the Buckeyes final home game of the season.