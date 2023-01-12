COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg announced Thursday he’s returning to the Buckeyes for a fifth season.

“After a lot of consideration and thought, I’ve decided to return for a final season at Ohio State. Back to work. Go Bucks,” Eichenberg posted on Instagram.

Eichenberg, a two-year starter, was named a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award, Butkus Award and Lott Impact Trophy after totaling 120 tackles, 12.5 tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception and one defensive touchdown.

Eichenberg’s return means defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Jim Knowles will have both starters back for 2023 after Steele Cambers announced he was coming back before the Peach Bowl.

So far, Ohio State offensive linemen Paris Johnson Jr., Dawand Jones and Luke Wypler have declared for the NFL Draft along with receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.