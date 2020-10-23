Linebacker Justin Hilliard a game-time decision for Ohio State against Nebraska

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State may be without one of its team captains when it opens the season Saturday against Nebraska.
Senior linebacker Justin Hilliard was listed as a game-time decision over whether he will be able to play on the Buckeyes’ weekly status report. The report lists which players will be game-time decisions and which will be unavailable.
Last season, Hilliard appeared in 12 games and made 13 total tackles.
Among those listed as unavailable is backup running game Marcus Crowley. He gained 237 yards on 25 carries with one touchdown last season, and he made one catch, for another touchdown.
Here is Ohio State’s complete status report:
Game-time decision
- LB Justin Hilliard
- DT Jaden McKenzie
Unavailable
- CB Lejond Cavazos
- DL Jacolbe Cowan
- RB Marcus Crowley
- OG Gavin Cupp
- LB Tommy Eichenberg
- WR Jaylen Harris
- WR Austin Kutscher
- LS Roen McCullough
- DB Alec Taylor
- QB Danny Vanatsky
- SAF Kourt Willilams
- RB Miyan Williams
Kickoff against Nebraska is at noon in Ohio Stadium.