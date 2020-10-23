Linebacker Justin Hilliard a game-time decision for Ohio State against Nebraska

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, left, tries to cut up field past Ohio State linebacker Justin Hilliard during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State may be without one of its team captains when it opens the season Saturday against Nebraska.

Senior linebacker Justin Hilliard was listed as a game-time decision over whether he will be able to play on the Buckeyes’ weekly status report. The report lists which players will be game-time decisions and which will be unavailable.

Last season, Hilliard appeared in 12 games and made 13 total tackles.

Among those listed as unavailable is backup running game Marcus Crowley. He gained 237 yards on 25 carries with one touchdown last season, and he made one catch, for another touchdown.

Here is Ohio State’s complete status report:

Game-time decision

LB Justin Hilliard

DT Jaden McKenzie

Unavailable

CB Lejond Cavazos

DL Jacolbe Cowan

RB Marcus Crowley

OG Gavin Cupp

LB Tommy Eichenberg

WR Jaylen Harris

WR Austin Kutscher

LS Roen McCullough

DB Alec Taylor

QB Danny Vanatsky

SAF Kourt Willilams

RB Miyan Williams

Kickoff against Nebraska is at noon in Ohio Stadium.