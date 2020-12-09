Liddell scores 19 to lead No. 22 Buckeyes past feisty Irish

Buckeyes

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Ohio State’s CJ Walker (13) shoots over Notre Dame’s Prentiss Hubb (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. Ohio State won 90-85. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — E.J. Liddell led five Ohio State players in double figures with 19 points as the 22nd-ranked Buckeyes rallied from 11 points down in the second half and held off Notre Dame 90-85 in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

Justice Seuing and C.J. Walker each had 16 points, Duane Washington Jr. 13 and Justin Ahrens 12 as the Buckeyes improved to 4-0 by hitting 11 of 23 3-pointers and 21 of 24 free throws.

Prentiss Hubb led Notre Dame (1-2), which played just seven players and had foul trouble in the second half, with a game-high 26 points.

