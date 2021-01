Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell, right, shoots over Michigan State’s Julius Marble during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — E.J. Liddell had 20 points and eight rebounds to lead No. 13 Ohio State past Michigan State 79-62.

Justice Suing added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Buckeyes, who have won three in a row and six of seven.

Michigan State had hoped to rebound from an embarrassing 30-point loss to Rutgers on Thursday that followed a long COVID-19 layoff.

Joshua Langford led the Spartans with 14 points.