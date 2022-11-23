COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This Saturday, Ohio State and that team up north will do battle in Ohio Stadium, which turned 100 years young this fall. And just minutes away from there, a much smaller but just as impressive Lego version is on display at the Ohio State Thompson library.

It’s a sight to see, when you actually get a chance to view it in person. “The stadium is typically in my basement so almost no one sees it,” said Dr. Paul Janssen, professor of physiology and cell biology at Ohio State.

Janssen was challenged by friends to build a stadium. So he went big, deciding to sculpt the “Shoe”. “It took about a year in planning add another 3 to 4 years and several hours every weekend in building time,” said Janssen.

It took more than one million bricks to build this Horseshoe, officially 1/120th the size of the one on the banks of the Olentangy. In 2011, the masterpiece was complete. Like the real thing, the Lego stadium includes “The Best Damn Band in the Land.

“I put script Ohio in there. I made the band. I made the little instruments. I updated that last week,” said Janssen. “It is not hard to actually form script Ohio but it was hard to make the musical instruments. There’s no Lego sousaphone.”

And the fans inside aren’t just there for aesthetics. They represent real people and real donations. And for as little as $25, you can be one of them. With the money used for research for heart-related diseases and muscular dystrophy at The Ohio State University.

“We’re doing good with this research. This research is very important. It’s very basic research that doesn’t necessarily translate into patient cures in the next year but it’s direly needed so we can come up with new cures in the next decade,” said Janssen. “Right now, we have about 800 people in the stadium and we have another 200 donations that came in the last week or so. So in the next week or two, I’m going to add 200 Buckeye fans into the stadium. But, as you can see, there’s room for a few more.”

