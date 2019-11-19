Last Ohio State home game of the year could be its toughest

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields throws a pass against Florida Atlantic during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State football could be facing its toughest opponent for the year when the Buckeyes meet Penn State this Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

For one week, Penn State was ranked in the College Football playoff picture. That came to an end when the Nittany Lions lost to Minnesota on November 9.

Penn State (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) will be looking to get back in the playoff picture however, with a big win on the road against Ohio State.

That’s a task will be even larger considering the Buckeyes get back star defensive end Chase Young for the first time since he was suspended two games.

Ohio State is coming off another blowout win against Rutgers.

Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields threw for a career-high 305 yards and matched his best with four touchdown passes as Ohio State romped over Rutgers 56-21 on Saturday.

Ohio State (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) posted its 16th straight win over the last two seasons. The Buckeyes had been outscoring opponents by over 42 points per game, the biggest margin in the nation.

The win keeps the Buckeyes on the path toward a possible national championship with major games coming in the final two weeks of the regular season against No. 9 Penn State (9-1) and No. 14 Michigan (8-2).

The Buckeyes versus Penn State game will also be on the big stage as ESPN, Fox Sports, and the Big Ten network all plan to host their morning kickoff shows from Columbus before the matchup.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day is scheduled to hold his weekly news conference Tuesday. You can catch that here on NBC4i.com or on the NBC4 Facebook page.