COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the first time in two years, there’s a quarterback battle in Columbus. The C.J. Stroud era is over and now it’s time for Kyle McCord and Devin Brown to show they deserve to be QB1 at Ohio State.

“We were competing against each other last year even though there wasn’t a job on the line,” McCord said during OSU’s first spring practice Tuesday. “That’s just how it’s going to be at a place like this.”

Coach Ryan Day says above all, he’s looking for leadership, confidence and consistency in the Buckeyes next starting quarterback. This is the second time McCord finds himself competing for the starting job after he faced off with Stroud his freshman year. This time around, it’s between McCord and Brown, a second-year QB at OSU.

“You’re the head of college football if you’re the quarterback at Ohio State, so really have to lock in,” Brown said. “My mindset is I’m going to do everything possible to take this over.”

Both players are already handling interviews like a starting quarterback.

“All offseason we’ve been pushing each other,” McCord said. “He’s definitely gotten me better and I’ve gotten him better.”

“I think me and Kyle are two of the best quarterbacks in the country, so I feel like when I’m at my best it’s the best competition in the country,” Brown said. “Going against Kyle everyday really boosts my confidence, boosts my drive to try and get better everyday and I feel like I’m doing the same for him.”

McCord has the advantage of playing with wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in high school at St. Joseph’s Prep where they won three state titles together.

“The chemistry is definitely still there. I throw with him a bunch. That’s my best friend,” McCord said. “It’s funny I tell him if I was athletic enough to play DB, I’d be able to lock him down cause I know all his moves.”

Ultimately, Day says the job comes down to leadership.

“I heard even after a good play or bad play, it didn’t matter, you know good leadership,” Day said. “I feel like we’re going to have a great supporting cast, so the quarterback doesn’t need to be superhuman. He just needs to do his job, make routine plays routinely and then it will build from there.”