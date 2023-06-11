COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kyle Brown, a former Ohio State University star pitcher, died Saturday. He was 42.

A director for ESPN, Brown suffered a medical emergency Saturday while attending the NCAA Baseball Super Regional in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, according to a statement from ESPN.

Brown was born in Washington Court House, Ohio, pitching for Washington Court House High School before starting his college career as a reliever for the Buckeyes.

During his time at Ohio State, Brown threw in 55 games with an 11-3 record with 125.2 innings pitched. He finished his college career with an overall .458 ERA. During the 2000 season, Brown’s freshman year, he finished 4-0 with a .341 ERA.

As an OSU freshman, Brown started working with ABC and ESPN when the company would broadcast Buckeyes home games from Columbus, according to an April 2003 interview. He was a director and production staffer for the broadcaster for 16 years. In its statement, ESPN said Brown won two Sports Emmy Awards and worked baseball, basketball, NFL and college football games for the company.

“A 16-year ESPN employee, Kyle was a deeply admired member of our production team,” the ESPN statement read.

He is survived by his wife Megan; four children Makayla, Carson, Camden, and Madyn; and their dog Rookie.