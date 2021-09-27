K’Vaughan Pope enters transfer portal after being dismissed from Ohio State football team

Ohio State linebacker K’Vaughan Pope intercepts a pass from Rutgers during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. Ohio State won 56-21. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A day after being dismissed from Ohio State’s football team, linebacker K’Vaughan Pope has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Pope’s decision to leave Ohio State to play for another school was confirmed Monday by an athletic department representative.

During the Buckeyes’ 59-7 win Saturday over Akron, Pope became angry and was asked to leave the sideline after not getting the chance to come onto the field for a play.

Moments later, he sent a tweet directing an expletive toward Ohio State. He then deleted that tweet and wished good luck to this teammates and, the next day, apologized for his actions.

Day dismissed Pope from the team, saying he would remain on scholarship for the rest of the semester. By transferring after four games, Pope retains a season of eligibility. He is the second linebacker to decide to transfer away from Ohio State this season, joining Dallas Gant.

Pope is a 6-foot-2 and 210-pound senior from Dinwiddie, Virginia.

