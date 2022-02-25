COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — When the Ohio State men’s hockey team took down third-ranked Michigan 6-1 earlier this season, it was a win worth celebrating.

And as the players celebrated their goals along the glass with the KnuckleBucks — Ohio State’s student section — they noticed something unique: a KnucklePup.

“You don’t expect dog in the stands, and you just look and there is a dog and it’s a cute dog!” Ohio State goalie Jakub Dobeš said.

The freshman is more than 4,000 miles from his home in the Czech Republic, so much of this school year has been foreign to him. But hockey and a dog? Well, that’s familiar.

He’s not the only one whose spirits have been lifted by the smiling golden retriever.

“It honestly saved me at this school,” sophomore Maddie Dahl said.

The Californian struggled to find a community at Ohio State her freshman year due to COVID-19. So she joined the Guiding Eyes Club – a group who helps train guide dogs.

“When I started working with these dogs, it was an escape,” Dahl said.

Her first year with the club, Dahl would basically babysit the dogs. This year, she became a raiser for a guide dog in training – and she got paired with North.

“I had just gotten him when hockey season was first picking up, and I thought, ‘Oh, this would be a good outing to take him on!’” she said. “It’s really good practice, a lot of noises, a lot of different people. Being in big crowds is really important so they’re able to navigate that type of stuff.”

“I call him my KnucklePup now.”

“He’s not really watching the game; he’s staring at me a lot of the time,” Dahl said. “I’ll hold him up every now and then, and our goalie always waves to say ‘Hi.’”

“I look up at the jumbo-tron, and I see the poor dog doing all kinds of things,” Dobeš said with a laugh. “When we are up 5 or something against Michigan, I looked up a lot and enjoyed the dog.”

North still has work to become a professional guide dog, but he’s already got the personality down for being a professional hockey fan.



“He’s very stubborn and very independent, which sounds bad for a pet but is good for a guide dog,” Dahl said while having North go through his training commands.

As he lay on his stomach, head up and looked eagerly at Dahl, she said, “over,” and North flopped with a “huff” to his side.

“Clearly he’s dramatic,” she said.