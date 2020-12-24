Kirk Herbstreit’s son, Zak, will play for Ohio State as a walk-on

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Another Herbstreit will soon suit up for Ohio State in football.

Zak Herbstreit, the son of former Ohio State quarterback and TV announcer Kirk Herbstreit, announced Wednesday that he has accepted an offer to become a preferred walk-on with the Buckeyes.

Beyond excited to announce that I will be accepting a PWO and continue my academic and athletic career at the Ohio State University! Dream come true! pic.twitter.com/UuC22V5LDD — Zak Herbstreit (@ZHerbstreit) December 23, 2020

“Dream come true!” Zak tweeted.

Zak is a tight end at Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. He was an unranked prospect by 247Sports.

Kirk played quarterback at Ohio State from 1989 to ’92. He congratulated his son with a message on social media, writing, “So proud of you. Chase your dreams.”

Zak-

Congrats my man. So proud of you. Chase your dreams. Your family is here to support you and love you all way through. So cool to see you headed to Ohio St. We’re beyond excited for you! https://t.co/taEdYTD5AC — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 23, 2020

Zak will actually be a third-generation Buckeye. His grandfather, and Kirk’s father, Jim Herbstreit, was a running back under coach Woody Hayes from 1958 to ’60.

Zak’s older twin brothers are playing college football as walk-ons, too. Jake and Tye are in their freshmen seasons at Clemson, playing safety and receiver, respectively.

Ohio State’s next game is against Clemson. The teams will meet in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, one of two semifinals in the College Football Playoff.