Kickoff time for Ohio State-Illinois game will be announced this weekend

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State fans will have to wait to find out when the Buckeyes will kick off against Illinois on Nov. 28.

A team representative said Monday afternoon that the Big Ten’s television partners have used one of their allotted six-day selections for the game, meaning the kickoff time won’t be announced until Saturday evening or even Sunday morning.

Whoa! Here we go. The Big Ten's football networks are using one of their allotted six-day selections for the weekend of Nov. 28, meaning we won't know the start time for the @OhioStateFB game against Illinois until Saturday evening or Sunday morning. — Jerry Emig (@BuckeyeNotes) November 16, 2020

The Buckeyes are scheduled to play Indiana at noon Saturday at Ohio Stadium in a meeting that could decide who wins the conference’s East Division.

Ohio State’s game at Illinois will fall the Saturday after Thanksgiving, which in recent years had been when the Buckeyes ended the regular season by playing Michigan.

But because of the coronavirus pandemic, the regular season didn’t start until Oct. 24, and the Michigan game is currently scheduled for Dec. 12.