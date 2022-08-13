COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State graduate receiver Kamryn Babb was awarded the Buckeyes’ Block O jersey Saturday.

Ohio State started the Block “O” jersey tradition two years ago to honor former Buckeye defensive end Bill Willis. The No. 0 jersey is given to a player who embodies “toughness, accountability and the highest of character” — the traits that defined Bill Willis.

Babb has overcome four separate ACL injuries and was even named a captain last year despite being out the whole season, which showed how important he is to the Buckeyes.

“He’s the backbone of our team,” quarterback C.J. Stroud said last month at Big Ten media days. “He’s called everybody to be better men. I appreciate him for pushing me and holding me accountable when it comes to that.”

“I remember all the pain, all the heartache and just going through drills and everything I can’t believe I’ve actually overcome all of that,” Babb told NBC4 in June at the Greater Columbus Sports Commission Youth Camp.

Babb says family and faith have guided his perseverance.

“If you guys remember one thing: Never give up,” he told the kids. “Don’t let anybody tell you that you can’t do anything because you never know where life can take you.”