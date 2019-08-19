JUSTIN FIELDS: What you need to know about OSU’s starting quarterback

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — What you need to know about Ohio State University Buckeyes’ starting quarterback Justin Fields:
- Fields arrived at OSU from Kennesaw, Ga. and Harrison High School.
- He played one season for the Georgia Bulldogs as backup to Jake Fromm.
- Fields played in all 12 of the Bulldogs games last season, completing 27 of 39 passes for 328 yards with four touchdowns, and running for 266 yards and four touchdowns.
- He announced in January of this year he was transferring to OSU, right about the same time then-OSU quarterback Tate Martell announced he was transferring to Miami.
“I think coming out of this spring, Justin had a good feel for the offense, but certainly was no where near ready to be the starter for this offense.”Ryan Day, OSU head fooball coach
- He joins the Buckeyes as a sophomore in eligibility.
- Fields was chosen over Gunnar Hoak and Chris Chugunov, both graduate transfers, to start against Florida Atlantic University on Aug. 31.
- In order to play this season, Fields had to apply for an NCAA waiver. NCAA rules require transfer players to sit out a season before they take the field. The waiver granted by the NCAA allows him to play this season.
- The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Fields was ESPN’s top-rated recruit nationwide in 2018; overall he was ranked second, making him the highest-rated recruit to ever sign with OSU.
- Of the quarterback situation, OSU head coach Ryan Day said, “All the guys had good camps, but Justin kinda separated himself last week, so he’ll be our starter.”