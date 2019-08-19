JUSTIN FIELDS: What you need to know about OSU’s starting quarterback

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — What you need to know about Ohio State University Buckeyes’ starting quarterback Justin Fields:

  • Fields arrived at OSU from Kennesaw, Ga. and Harrison High School.
  • He played one season for the Georgia Bulldogs as backup to Jake Fromm.

  • Fields played in all 12 of the Bulldogs games last season, completing 27 of 39 passes for 328 yards with four touchdowns, and running for 266 yards and four touchdowns.
  • He announced in January of this year he was transferring to OSU, right about the same time then-OSU quarterback Tate Martell announced he was transferring to Miami.
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields drops back to pass during NCAA college football practice, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

“I think coming out of this spring, Justin had a good feel for the offense, but certainly was no where near ready to be the starter for this offense.”

Ryan Day, OSU head fooball coach
  • He joins the Buckeyes as a sophomore in eligibility.
  • Fields was chosen over Gunnar Hoak and Chris Chugunov, both graduate transfers, to start against Florida Atlantic University on Aug. 31.
  • In order to play this season, Fields had to apply for an NCAA waiver. NCAA rules require transfer players to sit out a season before they take the field. The waiver granted by the NCAA allows him to play this season.

  • The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Fields was ESPN’s top-rated recruit nationwide in 2018; overall he was ranked second, making him the highest-rated recruit to ever sign with OSU.
  • Of the quarterback situation, OSU head coach Ryan Day said, “All the guys had good camps, but Justin kinda separated himself last week, so he’ll be our starter.”

