COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State men’s basketball forward Justin Ahrens is transferring from the Buckeyes, according to a school spokesperson.

Ahrens also announced the news on Twitter where he thanked head coach Chris Holtmann and Buckeye nation for his four years in Columbus.

“I’m extremely grateful for my teammates, all the relationships I have made, and I want to personally thank Coach Holtmann & staff for giving me the opportunity to represent The Ohio State University,” Ahrens wrote on Twitter.

Ahrens struggled during much of the 2021-22 season averaging 4.8 points per game despite averaging his most minutes a game as a Buckeye (20.1).

Holtmann was relying on Ahrens to be the Buckeyes’ three-point specialist, but he went 45-of-127 from three-point range (35.4%), which was down from his performance last year when he went 55-of-127 (42.5%).