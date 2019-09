COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Junior safety Isaiah Pryor has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Pryor has seen limited action so far in 2019 after starting as a true sophomore last season.

Due to the NCAA’s rule of players being able to red-shirt after playing in four games, it seems like Pryor might use this year as a redshirt year to explore other programs.

Coach Ryan Day confirmed to reporters Tuesday afternoon that Pryor has left the program with the intent to transfer.