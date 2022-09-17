COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming are game-time decisions for the Buckeyes’ 7 p.m. game against Toledo.
OSU is 49-0-1 all-time against in-state opponents with the Buckeyes last loss coming in 1921 to Oberlin.
Below is a full look at which Buckeyes will be unavailable for OSU’s home game against the Rockets.
Unavailable players
- Omari Abor
- Kamryn Babb
- Jantzen Dunn
- Jordan Hancock
- Jaylen Johnson
- Mitchell Melton
- Teradja Mitchell
- Zach Prater
- Evan Pryor
- Joe Royer