COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming are game-time decisions for the Buckeyes’ 7 p.m. game against Toledo.

OSU is 49-0-1 all-time against in-state opponents with the Buckeyes last loss coming in 1921 to Oberlin.

Below is a full look at which Buckeyes will be unavailable for OSU’s home game against the Rockets.

Unavailable players

  • Omari Abor
  • Kamryn Babb
  • Jantzen Dunn
  • Jordan Hancock
  • Jaylen Johnson
  • Mitchell Melton
  • Teradja Mitchell
  • Zach Prater
  • Evan Pryor
  • Joe Royer