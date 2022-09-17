COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming are game-time decisions for the Buckeyes’ 7 p.m. game against Toledo.

OSU is 49-0-1 all-time against in-state opponents with the Buckeyes last loss coming in 1921 to Oberlin.

Below is a full look at which Buckeyes will be unavailable for OSU’s home game against the Rockets.

Unavailable players

Omari Abor

Kamryn Babb

Jantzen Dunn

Jordan Hancock

Jaylen Johnson

Mitchell Melton

Teradja Mitchell

Zach Prater

Evan Pryor

Joe Royer