COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Joshua Padilla, the No. 1 ranked offensive lineman in Ohio for the class of 2023, committed to Ohio State on Thursday.

Padilla, who attends Wayne High School in Dayton, is the fifth-best player in Ohio and the 10th-best interior lineman, per 24/7 Sports.

Padilla is the second OSU commit for 2023 along with tight end Ty Lockwood.