COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Xavier Johnson will wear the Block O jersey this season, becoming the fourth Buckeye to receive the honor.

Johnson is back for his sixth year in Columbus after coming to Ohio State as a walk-on. Johnson, called “X” by his teammates, is an X-factor for the Buckeyes’ offense. Last season, he caught 13 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 146 yards and another score. He also returned 12 kicks for 269 yards and recovered two blocked punts.

Xavier Johnson

Ohio State started the Block “O” jersey tradition two years ago to honor former Buckeye defensive end Bill Willis. The No. 0 jersey is given to a player who embodies “toughness, accountability and the highest of character” — the traits that defined Bill Willis.

The inaugural recipient of the Block 0 was DE Jonathon Cooper, followed in 2021 by OL Thayer Munford and last season by WR Kamryn Babb.