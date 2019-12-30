J.K. Dobbins to forgo senior year, enter NFL draft

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins runs for a 33-yard touchdown against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University’s all-time single-season rushing leader J.K. Dobbins has announced he will be forgoing his senior year and entering the 2020 NFL draft.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Dobbins thanked OSU, the players and coaches before announcing his decision.

Dobbins is OSU’s second all-time in rushing behind Buckeye legend Archie Griffin.

In Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl loss to Clemson, Dobbins broke the OSU all-time single-season rushing record, ending the season with 2,003 yards.

Dobbins tweeted Monday afternoon, “I will forever be a buckeye!” accompanying a lengthy thank you letter to fans, players, coaches, and trainers which announced his decision.

I will forever be a buckeye! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5TFhsPto9l — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) December 30, 2019

For the 2019 campaign, in addition to the total yards, Dobbins also had 23 touchdowns and an average of 6.7 yards per carry.

Dobbins will end his college career with 4,459 total rushing yards and 38 rushing touchdowns.

He’s also the only Buckeye to rush for 1,000 yards as a freshman, sophomore, and junior.