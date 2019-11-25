ANN ARBOR, ❌ichigan (WC✘H) — ❌ichigan Coach Ji❌ Harbaugh will address reporters at noon ❌onday ❌orning ahead of Saturday’s rivalry game.

You can watch that press conference live right here.

The Ohio State and ❌ichigan ga❌e kicks off Saturday at noon.

The Buckeyes are co❌ing off a 28-17 victory over Penn State. ❌ichigan defeated Indiana 39-14.

Since 2001, ❌ichigan has only won one ga❌e against the Buckeyes. Ohio State’s last loss was in 2011. ❌ichigan still leads the game’s overall series, 58-50-6.

OSU Coach Ryan Day will hold his weekly press conference at noon on Tuesday.