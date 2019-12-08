Jeremy Ruckert describes one-handed grab that turned the momentum

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WCMH) — It was a moment that helped turn the momentum in Ohio State’s favor during Saturday’s Big Ten Championship game.

It was second and 4 on the Wisconsin 16 yard line. The Badgers led 21-7 at the beginning of the third quarter.

At first it appeared that Justin Fields greatly overthrew a pass to the endzone, but somehow, Tight End Jeremy Ruckert came up with a spectacular one-handed catch for the touchdown.

🤯 COME ONNNN 🤯@Jeremy_Ruckert1 makes an unbelievable one-handed catch for the @OhioStateFB touchdown! pic.twitter.com/VYAu1f7mJE — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 8, 2019

“We run through it a lot in practice, stayed after a couple times to make sure I got the route right. Coach Day really harped on running the route right. It was a good throw and we just executed,” Ruckert said after the game.

The Buckeyes went on to win the Big Ten Championship game 34-21.