PASADENA, California (WCMH) — Ohio State sophomore receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba broke three Ohio State records in the Buckeyes’ 48-45 Rose Bowl win over Utah.

Here are the three records Smith-Njigba set:

Most receiving yards in a single season (1,605)

Most receiving yards in a single game (347)

Most receptions in a single season (95)

Tied his own record for most catches in a single game (15)

Smith-Njigba finished with 15 catches for 347 yards and three touchdowns.

Smith-Njigba took over as the leader in the receiver room after junior Garrett Wilson and senior Chris Olave decided to forgo the game and enter the NFL Draft.

True freshman receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has three touchdowns in the Rose Bowl.