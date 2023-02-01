COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former Ohio State All-American linebacker James Laurinaitis spoke with the media Tuesday about why he came back to his alma mater as a defensive graduate assistant for the upcoming 2023 season.

Laurinaitis spent the 2022 season as a graduate assistant at Notre Dame, which is coached by his former Buckeye teammate Marcus Freeman.

You can watch his press conference in the video player above.

Laurinaitis spent eight seasons in the NFL before joining the Big Ten Network as an analyst in 2017.