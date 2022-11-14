COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Jamaal Brown, an Ohio State University basketball standout in the late 1980s and early 1990s, has died. He was 52.

An Arlington, Texas native, Brown attended OSU from 1988-1992, appearing in 127 games, starting 126 of them. He averaged nine points a game and scored 1,139 points during his college career.

According to a news release from Ohio State, Brown died at his home in Texas over the weekend.

Jamaal Brown

Brown, who was named a team captain during his senior year, led the Buckeyes to three NCAA Tournament appearances during his four seasons, including making the Sweet 16 in 1991 and a spot in the Elite Eight the following year. Brown was known as the team’s best defender, often frustrating the opposing team’s best player game after game.

After college, Brown, who majored in communications, often visited elementary schools to talk about life and basketball and the dangers of drug use, the OSU release said.

Tony White, who served as co-captain with Brown, described him as “a guy who knew how to play the game, didn’t make a whole lot of mistakes, made jump shots, was a physical presence and a great defender.”