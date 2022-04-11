COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Buckeyes men’s basketball team have added a new assistant coach.

Jack Owens will join Ohio State as a new assistant after spending the past five seasons as the head coach of the Miami RedHawks in Oxford, Ohio.

“We are really excited about the addition of Jack Owens,” Holtmann said. “He has shown the ability for a number of years to coach, recruit and develop talent at the highest level. His broad experiences working for excellent coaches, competing for Big Ten championships, and running his own program will prove to be an outstanding asset to our staff.”

Owens has spent the last 22 years coaching in college basketball with assistant positions at Howard CC, Barton CC, Eastern Illinois, Southern Illinois, and Purdue before getting his first head coaching job at Miami.

With the RedHawks, Owens won 70 games over five seasons and in 2020-21 led Miami to its first winning season since 2009.