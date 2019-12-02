J.K. Dobbins named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins (2) scores a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Big Ten has named Ohio State runningback J.K. Dobbins that Offensive Player of the Week after his performance against TTUN.

Dobbins rushed for a career-high 211 yards on 31 caries, with four touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ win against Michigan.

He also became just the third Buckeye to score four rushing touchdowns against the Wolverines and moved into second place on the Ohio State career rushing list with 4,113 yards, passing Ezekiel Elliott (3,961 yards) and trailing only two-time Heisman Trophy recipient Archie Griffin (5,589 yards).

This is Dobbins’ fourth career Offensive Player of the Week award.