COLUMBUS (WCMH) — J.K. Dobbins was named a Co-Offensive Player of the Week following a huge game against Penn State Saturday.

Dobbins rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns during Ohio State’s 28-17 win over the Nittany Lions. In doing so, he passed Eddie George for 3rd place on OSU’s career rushing list with 3,902 yards.

Dobbins shares the honor with Shea Patterson from that school up north.