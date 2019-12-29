J.K. Dobbins back in the Fiesta Bowl after leaving the field with an apparent ankle injury

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 28: J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes is checked by the trainer against the Clemson Tigers in the first half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (WCMH) — Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins left the field and went to the locker room just one play into the second half of the Fiesta Bowl.

The injury happened in the first half of the game against Clemson. When Dobbins returned in the second half, his ankle was heavily taped.

After the first offensive play of the second half, Dobbins limped off the field and headed to the locker room.

Master Teague is about to be a busy man. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) December 29, 2019

Dobbins was seen jogging back onto the field midway through the third quarter.

Dobbins trots back out to the field. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) December 29, 2019

In the first half, Dobbins rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. He also broke the single-season rushing record set by Eddie George in 1995.