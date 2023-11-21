COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio astrologist is checking to see if a Buckeyes win over Michigan this weekend is “in the cards.”

Astrologist Jennifer Lopez said she is predicting it is going to be a very close game. To form her predictions, she took a look at the birth charts for this weekend’s key players.

She started with the coaches.

“Our Buckeyes coach, Ryan Day, is a Pisces,” Lopez said, adding the star sign has exceptional good luck.

She also looked at the Wolverines coach.

“You know, that’s a little, little tangled just because Coach Harbaugh is on a break,” Lopez said.

Lopez said Coach Jim Harbaugh is a Capricorn and interim coach and offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore is an Aquarius. She said those two signs have just moved out of Saturn transit

“Saturn transit in astrology is kind of a rocky road,” Lopez said. “Coach to coach, an Aquarius and a Capricorn, coming out of a Saturn transit is not going to be able to trump a Pisces.”

She also did a reading for the team’s quarterbacks.

She said Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord is a Virgo while Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy is on the cusp of Capricorn and Aquarius.

She said McCarthy’s chart is showing crazy career success, but will that be enough on Saturday?

“I don’t think it puts him necessarily in competition with Kyle McCord’s Virgo because Virgos are having a great year, better than usual,” Lopez said.

Next was a tarot card reading. Lopez picked one card for the Buckeyes and one for the Wolverines. For the Buckeyes, she picked The King of Wands.

“The King of Wands is the king, the ruler. Wands is manifesting anything you want, having the ability, the talent, the strength, the manifesting tools to make anything happen that you want to have happen,” Lopez said. “If I were a football team and I pulled the king of wands, I would be very, very happy about that card.”

For the Wolverines, she picked The World card.

“The World, however, is the world is your oyster. The world is at your disposal,” Lopez said. “But as far as dominating the game, if I was a gambling person, I would go with The King of Wands.”

After both sessions, Lopez gave her final prediction.

“So because of all of that, that stew of signs lends itself to a Buckeye win,” Lopez said.

Lopez also warned that Saturday is only a few days away from a full moon, which she believes means anything can happen.