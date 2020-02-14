Inside the Ohio State-Penn State wrestling rivalry

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — This weekend No. 6 Ohio State will travel to take on No. 2 Penn State, two wrestling programs that have set themselves apart from the rest of the country during the past decade.

The Nittany Lions have won eight national championships in the last nine years while the Buckeyes have fallen to Penn State the last three years. But the year Penn State did not win the championship in 2014-15 was the same year the Buckeyes claimed the title.

These two teams will meet to end the regular season and could very well face off again in the national championship for a fourth year in a row. The one difference from this season compared to the others is the fact that OSU has three different wrestlers ranked No. 1. Redshirt freshman Sammy Sasso has taken the Big Ten by storm catapulting to the No. 1 spot in the 149-pound weight class after beating former number one in Iowa’s Pat Luge on January 25th.

But unlike Sasso, No. 1 ranked Kollin Moore (197 pounds) and No. 1 ranked Luke Pletcher (141 pounds) have held their top spot all season long. Both wrestlers are seniors and both hold a perfect 22-0 record heading into this weekend’s match against Penn State. Pletcher’s undefeated record could be at stake as he faces No. 2 ranked Nick Lee who is also unbeaten this year at 16-0.

After Penn State, the Buckeyes will have three weeks off from competition before taking part in the Big Ten Tournament, which they’ve won twice in the last three years.