Injury, illness hit hard at other Big Ten programs, not just Ohio State

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) is helped off the field after getting injured in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won 27-11. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Even though no games were played, Big Ten football teams kept making news Monday morning.

But one team was noticeably silent: Ohio State. After its game Saturday at Illinois was canceled because of positive COVID-19 tests in the program, the Buckeyes offered no updates Monday morning on whether they expect to play Saturday at Michigan State or on the health of coach Ryan Day, one of those who tested positive.

Ohio State (4-0) is third in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 and fourth in last week’s College Football Playoff poll. One thing that could help the Buckeyes in the eyes of the playoff selection committee is to not miss any more games and to reach the Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19 in Indianapolis. To qualify under the current scenario, the Buckeyes need to play at least six games, unless enough of the remaining league games are canceled to lower the average per team below six.

If Ohio State is unable to play any of its remaining games, Indiana (5-1) is next in line to represent the East in the conference championship game. But on Monday, the Hoosiers announced that quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will miss the rest of this season because of a torn anterior ligament.

"Update on Michael Penix Jr. He has torn his ACL and will be out for the season."



– @CoachAllenIU — Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 30, 2020

Penix was injured Saturday during a victory over Maryland. The Hoosiers are 12th in the playoff rankings and 10th in the AP poll.

The West’s representative is expected to be Northwestern, which got one step closer to clinching its spot Monday when its game Saturday at Minnesota was canceled because of positive tests in the Golden Gophers program. The Wildcats are 5-1 and ranked eighth in the playoff rankings and 16th in the AP poll.

NEWS: This week’s game at Minnesota has been cancelled as @GopherFootball activities remain paused. Hoping for a quick return to full health for our friends in the Twin Cities. #GoCats pic.twitter.com/mmRMUNftTY — Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) November 30, 2020

If Ohio State cannot play at Michigan State, then the regular season is scheduled to end Dec. 12 at Ohio Stadium against Michigan. But Michigan is also experiencing issues with COVID-19 in its program and on Monday paused all team activities while awaiting word on tests believed to be positive.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Michigan football is going to hold everything virtually,” coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters. “We had an increased number of presumptive positives that are awaiting confirmation. Like everything, it just goes along with the culture that’s been set here since June. This is day-to-day.”