Initial playoff rankings for Ohio State, other top contenders to be revealed Tuesday night

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 21: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes, left, celebrates with Chris Olave #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes after scoring on a nine-yard touchdown run in the second quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium on November 21, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State will learn where it stands on its quest to make the College Football Playoff on Tuesday night.

The playoff committee is set to reveal its initial rankings at 7 p.m.

Ohio State is ranked third in the Associated Press Top 25 and the coaches poll. Both polls have the same top four: Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Clemson.

The Buckeyes made the playoff last season, falling 29-23 to Clemson in a semifinal in a game played at the Fiesta Bowl.

Ohio State closes out this season with games at Illinois on Saturday, at Michigan State on Dec. 5 and against Michigan at Ohio Stadium on Dec. 12. All three games will kick off at noon.

The Buckeyes (4-0) lead the East Division in the Big Ten. The conference championship game is scheduled for Dec. 19 in Indianapolis.

This year, the playoff semifinals are scheduled to take place on Friday, Jan. 1 in the Rose Bowl and the Sugar Bowl. The championship game is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 11 in Miami Gardens, Florida.