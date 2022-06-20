BUDAPEST, Hungary (WCMH) — Ohio State swimmer Hunter Armstrong just earned his first individual world championship medal as he claimed bronze in the 100m backstroke final at the FINA World Swimming Championships Monday.

Armstrong helped make it a 2-3 podium finish for the Americans in the event as Ryan Murphy claimed silver. Italy’s Thomas Ceccon took gold in world record fashion as he won with a time of 51.60 seconds.

The Ohio State male athlete of the year has now won two medals in Budapest with his first medal a gold in the 4x100m freestyle relay.

Armstrong will still look to win individual gold at this year’s World Championships in the 50m backstroke, an event he set a new world record in this year.

The men’s 50m backstroke final is scheduled to take place Saturday in Hungary.