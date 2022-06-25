BUDAPEST, Hungary (WCMH) — Ohio State swimmer Hunter Armstrong won his first individual world championship gold medal Saturday in the 50m backstroke after a second place finish was turned to a win after a disqualification.

The 21-year-old from Dover, Ohio finished second in the race to his American teammate Justin Ress.

However, Ress was disqualified after a further review of the race showed he touched the wall at the end with his body fully submerged in the water.

“I would have rather taken second and have him with me than taking the title with a DQ. That’s not how I wanted it.” said Armstrong. “To have it taken away from him sucks.”

Ress’ disqualification meant Armstrong was moved up the medal podium as the gold medalist to give him four total medals at the FINA World Championships.

Armstrong won gold in two relays (4x100m freestyle, 4x100m mixed medley), one individual race (50m backstroke), and got a bronze in the 100m backstroke.