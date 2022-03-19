COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team will be playing in the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019.

The No. 7 seed Scarlet & Grey will tip-off at 2:40pm on Sunday in Pittsburgh against the No. 2 seed Villanova Wildcats.

Sunday’s winner in Pittsburgh will face the Tennessee Volunteers or the Michigan Wolverines in the South region semifinals in San Antonio.

For the Buckeyes, its a chance at a big bracket busting upset and to earn the program’s first Sweet 16 appearance since 2013.

Since 2000, Ohio State is 5-6 in second round tournament games. Historically, the Buckeyes are streaky in this round with long winning streaks followed by similar length losing streaks.

Ohio State second round March Madness games (Since 1990)

BOLD = Win; Italic = Loss

* = overtime

2019: No. 3 Houston 74, No. 11 Ohio State 59 (Tulsa)

2018: No. 4 Gonzaga 90, No. 5 Ohio State 84 (Boise)

2015: No. 2 Arizona 73, No. 10 Ohio State 58 (Portland)

2013: No. 2 Ohio State 78, No. 10 Iowa State 75 (Dayton)

2012: No. 2 Ohio State 73, No. 7 Gonzaga 66 (Pittsburgh)

2011: No. 1 Ohio State 98, No. 8 George Mason 66 (Cleveland)

2010: No. 2 Ohio State 75, No. 10 Georgia Tech 66 (Milwaukee)

2007: No. 1 Ohio State 78*, No. 9 Xavier 71 (Lexington)

2006: No. 2 Ohio State 52, No. 7 Georgetown 70 (Dayton)

2002: No. 4 Ohio State 67, No. 12 Missouri 83 (Albuquerque)

2000: No. 3 Ohio State 62, No. 6 Miami-FL 75 (Nashville)

Notable Trends

Buckeyes have not won its last three second rounds games as the lower-seed

2022 is the fourth consecutive time the Buckeyes will be the lower-seed in this round

Of Ohio State’s last five Sweet 16 appearances, the team made the Elite 8 on three occasions (2013, 2012, 2007)

2022 NCAA Tournament Second Round Schedule

SATURDAY MARCH 19

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 8 North Carolina (12:10pm)

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 9 Creighton (2:40pm)

No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Michigan (5:15pm)

No. 4 Providence vs. No. 12 Richmond (6:10pm)

No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s (7:10pm)

No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s (7:45pm)

No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 12 New Mexico State (8:40pm)

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Memphis (9:40pm)

SUNDAY MARCH 20

No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 5 Houston (12:10pm)

No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 7 Ohio State (2:40pm)

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 7 Michigan State (5:15pm)

No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 11 Iowa State (6:10pm)

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 Notre Dame (7:10pm)

No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 10 Miami-FL (7:45pm)

No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 6 Texas (8:40pm)

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 9 TCU (9:40pm)